RAFI donates 3.5M worth of COVID-19 Test Kits and Medical Supplies to DOH, pledges support to Bayanihan SHS Field Center

As part of its response to support and prioritize health care workers in the fight against the unrelenting pathogen COVID-19, the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI) donated 3.5M worth of COVID-19 test kits and medical supplies, including molecular laboratory reagents, equipment and consumables to the Department of Health (DOH) – Region 7, to be used at the molecular lab intended for various community-based tests to be conducted by DOH.

RAFI’s COO Ms. Riella Mae Guioguio and DOH Region 7 Chief of Regulation, Licensing and Enforcement Division Dr. Sophia M. Mancao, DPSP signed the Deed of Donation, a grant to support the frontliners who will be staying at the Bayanihan SHS Field Center. The pledged also includes the provision of full meals, comfortable quarters, pantry, doctors’ lounge and a training facility for the healthcare workers who will be on duty at the infirmary.

RAFI will also be providing hotel accommodations and meals for their quarantine period after their duty in the infirmary.

To keep them motivated, the RAFI Dolores S. Aboitiz Children’s Fund (DACF) has invited kids to participate by sending in feel-good handmade cards to help uplift the spirits of our COVID-19 fighter and warriors, as they carry out their fight with the pandemic, delivered in the facility and hospitals in the city.

Kind individuals and organizations who wish to participate in the initiative or join the fight against COVID-19, may visit www.rafi.org.ph and RAFI’s Facebook Page or e-mail at [email protected] for more details.