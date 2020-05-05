Toledo City fishermen donate over 200 kilos of fish to families in Mambaling, frontliners

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 20,2020 - 09:14 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Members of a fisherfolk association in Toledo City made sure to share their catch on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, with Badjao families in Sitio Alaska in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The Toledo City Fisherfold Workers Association through the Cebu Provincial Fishery Office of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) made a donation of 200 kilos of fish to 450 families in Sitio Alaska that is one of the areas in the city affected by the coronavirus disease 2019.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, BFAR-7 said that the association also gave 25 kilos of fish to policemen and volunteers who are securing checkpoints in the cities of Cebu, Talisay and Naga and San Fernando town in southern Cebu.

At least 85 kilos of fish were also set aside for the detainees of the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan.

“BFAR Region 7 would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to the generous donors that have extended help for the sectors affected by the prevailing coronavirus crisis,” the advisory said.

Photos below were from the BFAR-7 Facebook page: