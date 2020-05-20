18 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City recorded 18 new cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) as of Wednesday afternoon, May 20, 2020.

According to City Legal Officer, Atty. Rey Gealon, the 18 cases were from Barangays Pasil, Duljo Fatima, Sawang Calero, Suba, Tejero, Mambaling, Labangon, and Apas.

Pasil recorded seven new cases, raising the total number of cases in the barangay to 16 cases, while the neighboring barangay Suba recorded two new cases, raising the total cases to 140.

The spread of the virus in the two barangays are concentrated near the Pasil Fish Market and Suba Fish Port. The two trading hubs are adjacent to each other. The trading hubs are still closed until now due to the rising cases in the area.

Duljo Fatima recorded two new cases, raising its total cases to 10. Sawang Calero also recorded two cases raising the total to 37.

Barangays Mambaling, Tejero, Apas, and Labangon each recorded one case.

No new barangay recorded a first case as of Wednesday and all the new cases were recorded in urban barangays, which are mostly from densely populated areas.

Cebu City now has a total of 1,782 COVID-19 cases in the city.

Meanwhile, Cebu City also recorded four new recoveries from Barangay Apas, Luz, and Kalunasan. The total recoveries is not at 108. /bmjo