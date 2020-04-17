Police record 6K plus ECQ violators since March 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said it has recorded a total of 6,112 violators of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Cebu City since its implementation last March 16, 2020.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO chief, told that media via video conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, that out of that total, some were just warned for not following simple ECQ protocols while some were charged.

“Naa tay warned meaning during sa atong rekurida, ato silang gi warned sunod mo wear face mask namo, physical distancing ang mga way qpass atong na warned is naa sa 3,853 atoang na warned,” said Ligan.

(We have warned individuals during our roving, they were warned because they were not wearing their face masks, did not observe physical distancing, and some were outside without quarantine passes. We have warned a total of 3,853 individuals.)

These individuals were those asked to do community service and were briefed by the authorities of the importance of staying home during the pandemic and then were asked to go home.

But there were 401 individuals who were fined with corresponding penalties ranging from P1,000 to P6,000, depending on the violation.

Meanwhile, there are 2,259 ECQ violators who will be charged for violating ECQ protocols and disobedience under the Bayanihan Act of 2020.

“Gikan adtong 63 days period sa ECQ naa natay 2,259, ato ning gipang breakdown sa katong mga gipang inquest, ug katong gi-regular filing ang atong gi regular filing ani is 1,644, atong gipang inquest is 622,” he added.

(Since we the beginning of the 63 days period of the ECQ we already have recorded 2,259 ECQ violators, we divided it into those will be facing an inquest proceeding and regular filing. Regular filing is at 1,644 while those for inquest are at 622.)

Penalty for these violators include two months imprisonment or a fine of not less than 10,000 if they have been caught disobeying national government policies or directives in imposing quarantines by officials of local government units. /bmjo