Mandaue City logs 3 new COVID cases on May 23
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has three more new confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases today, May 23, 2020.
That is according to the Mandaue City Public Information Office in a Facebook post.
The three patients are a male inmate, two female residents in the city.
Patient MC220 of three patients is a male inmate from the Mandaue City jail. While patient MC221 is a female resident of Sitio Tribunal, Barangay Centro and Patient MC222 is a female resident of P. Remedio Street, Barangay Banilad.
The Mandaue PIO said that the three new cases would bring the COVID-19 positive cases in the city to 222 with 7 recoveries and 3 deaths./dbs
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.