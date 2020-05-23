Mandaue City logs 3 new COVID cases on May 23

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has three more new confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases today, May 23, 2020.

That is according to the Mandaue City Public Information Office in a Facebook post.

The three patients are a male inmate, two female residents in the city.

Patient MC220 of three patients is a male inmate from the Mandaue City jail. While patient MC221 is a female resident of Sitio Tribunal, Barangay Centro and Patient MC222 is a female resident of P. Remedio Street, Barangay Banilad.

The Mandaue PIO said that the three new cases would bring the COVID-19 positive cases in the city to 222 with 7 recoveries and 3 deaths./dbs