400 displaced vendors, workers in Cebu City to get P20K livelihood aid from DOLE-7

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A total of 400 displaced Cebu City vendors and workers are set to receive P20,000 worth of goods from the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7).

Mayor Edgardo Labella has announced the release of the livelihood assistance from May 26 to 28. That is according to an advisory that was posted on the Facebook page of the City Public Information Office (PIO) late on Saturday night, May 23, 2020.

Distribution of the assistance will be made at the Plaza Independencia grounds, the PIO advisory added.

“Gipaningkamutan ni Mayor Labella pinaagi usab sa tabang ni Secretary Michael Dino sa Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas nga mahatag gyod ang ayuda sa mga vendors nga nawagtangan sa ilang panginabuhian labi na nga lakip sila sa mga labing nagkinahanglan,” the PIO advisory said.

(Mayor Labella did his best with the help of Secretary Michael Dino of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas to make sure that help will be given to vendors who lost their source of livelihood and especially since that they are considered as amongst those who are badly in need of help from government.)

The distribution of DOLE-7 livelihood assistance will be done in batches of at least 100 vendors per day. This is to make sure that social distancing will especially be observed during the gathering that will be spearheaded by Raquel Arce, head of the Prevention Restoration Order Beautification and Enhancement (Probe) Team.

The PIO said that the distribution of aid to 300 displaced vendors was targeted for completion in three days.

On May 29, PROBE will be doing house to house visits for 100 displaced workers and senior citizens who have been listed as among the beneficiaries of the DOLE-7 aid.

“Atol sa pagkuha sa ayuda, si Arce mipahimangno sa mga modawat nga kinahanglan gihapon nga tumanon nila ang mga protocol nga gipatuman sa city government samtang gipaubos pa ang tibuok syudad sa Enhanced Community Quarantine,” the advisory said.

(Arce is reminding recipients of the livelihood assistance to observe protocols that are being implemented while the city remains under enhanced community quarantine.)/dbs