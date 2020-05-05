DTI eyes reopening of salons, barbershops

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will study how barbershops and salons can carry out their services amid the health crisis over the new coronavirus to determine if they would be allowed to reopen in areas under general community quarantine.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said some barbershops and salons would conduct a demonstration to help the DTI make a decision.

Many establishments offering personal care services such as salons and spas have remained shuttered under the different quarantine restrictions as officials require physical distancing to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

The DTI is also still studying whether restaurants could be allowed to take in sit-down customers, Lopez said.