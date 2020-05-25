Gov’t surpasses goal of conducting 30,000 COVID-19 tests daily – Palace

By: Krissy Aguilar - Inquirer.net | May 25,2020 - 11:48 AM

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has met its goal of conducting 30,000 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) tests per day, Malacañang said Monday.

During a televised briefing, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the country can now conduct 32,100 COVID-19 tests as of May 20.

“Naabot na po natin ang 30,000 PCR tests per day. Ang original target po ay 30,000 by May 30 pero nung Mayo 20 po, nakaabot na po tayo sa 32,100 tests per day. Nalampasan po natin ang ating target,” Roque said.

Roque added that the country already has 66 accredited laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests nationwide.

GSG

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .