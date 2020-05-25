Mandaue City logs 6 new COVID cases on May 25

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has recorded six new confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases on Monday 25, 2020.

This was according to the Mandaue City Public Information Office in its post in its Facebook page.

The Mandaue PIO said Patient MC224 was a 48-year-old female from Cabatingan Compound in Barangay Maguikay, who died last May 22.

However, the swab result of the victim only came back today.

Patient MC225, on the other hand, is a five-year-old boy from CICC, Barangay Guizo, Mandaue City.

The four others — Patients MC226 to MC229 are inmates of the Mandaue City Jail.

“DRRMO (Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office) personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Contact tracing of the patient’s contacts are also being done,” said the Mandaue PIO.

These new cases at the Mandaue City Jail has bring the number of COVID-19 cases there to 189 inmates infected with the virus and one of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology personnel also positive of the virus.

The new cases in Mandaue City bring the total to 229 COVID-19 patients with 7 recoveries and 4 deaths./dbs