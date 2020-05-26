Netizen from Davao Oriental campaigns vs ‘no-show’ practice of some food-delivery customers

MOALBOAL, CEBU — Another food -delivery service driver who was stood up by a customer is getting sympathy online.

Regalyn Boyboy, a native of Mati, Davao Oriental, shared on Facebook the story of a food-delivery driver who had to pay for a milk tea order which a customer canceled.

Boyboy, 23, said that much as she would have wanted to help the driver, she did not also want to spend her available cash to pay for the milk tea then because she was trying to save money.

She instead posted the driver’s story on her social media page, hoping to call the attention of customers who are fond of making last-minute cancelation of their food-delivery orders.

Boyboy is also asking food-delivery drivers to join a Facebook group that was created by another concerned netizen from Davao to help those are stood up by their customers.

“If ever icancel or di adtuon or di bayaran sa customers, pwede nila ipost didto sa group ang order then saluon na lang nato or sa ubang members. Maka tabang ta sa ubang riders po,” she said.

(If there are customers who canceled their orders, the food-delivery drivers can post that on the said Facebook group so that some other individuals can pay for the order instead. By doing this, we are able to help the riders.)

Canceled Milk Tea Order

Boyboy recalled that she walking on her way home from work at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, 2020, when she passed by three food-delivery drivers.

She overheard one of the drivers complaining of a canceled milk tea order by a customer from San Antonio Agdao, Davao City.

“While nag agi ko sa ila tungod nadunggan nako ilang gistoryahan about sa milktea nga giinom ni kuya, katong naa sa right. Nga taplan nalang daw lagi nya kay gicancel sa customer ang order,” she said.

(While I was passing by, I overheard the drivers talking about the milk tea that the one on the right was drinking. The driver said that he had to pay for the order because of a last-minute cancelation by his customer.)

This was not the first time that a food-delivery driver was victimized by a “no-show” customer. Several stories have already been posted online on how these poor drivers had to pay for the unclaimed orders.

Boyboy, a call center agent, said that she felt sad after hearing the conversation of the food-delivery drivers, who were only trying to earn a living for their respective families.

Heartbreaking

“It’s heartbreaking jud para sa ako to see them nga wala gisipot sa customer after all the efforts and time they spent just to complete the order,” she said.

(It’s heartbreaking for me to see them being stood up by their customer after all the efforts and time they spent just to complete the order.)

Wanting to help in her own little way, Boyboy posted the driver’s story on her FB page while she also appealed for other netizens to make up their minds before they should post any food-delivery orders.

“Please let us all be responsible for our actions. Let’s coordinate with the riders for easier and quicker delivery, because in the first place it’s us who placed the order,” she said.

Netizens who read Boyboy’s post also expressed their sympathy for the unidentified food-delivery driver.

Alex D III said “Samoka jud aning mga eng.ani na tao bah… hayysss, di man lang mag huna.huna nanginabuhi ning tig deliver.”

“While ga basa Ko sa imong caption gang gasakit akong dughan. Intawn risky pa kaayu sila Kay hinungdan sa pandemic den ING anaon pa sila sa mga nagorder.. Pang gabaan rana sila,” Maureen Balinas said.

“Maluoy jud ko ani nila uy 😥 Unta magbutang pud ug policy ang mga company kung dli dayunon ug kuha ang gi order.. Ulan init jud baya kaayo ni sila,”Janessa Cruel Loderico commented. / dcb