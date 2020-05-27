In Mandaue City: Newborn, 3 others recover from infection

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 27,2020 - 09:06 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Four Mandaue City residents including the newborn from Purok Riverside in Barangay Looc have already recovered from their infection.

The good news was posted on the Facebook page of the city’s Public Information Office (PIO), Tuesday night.

It says that the city now has a total of 12 recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019.

The new recoveries included MC08 and MC13, who are from Sitio Sili in Barangay Cambaro. Both are 20-year-old females.

The third recovery, MC90, was a 49-year-old male inmate of the Mandaue City Jail while the fourth one, MC113 , was the newborn from Barangay Looc.

However, the city also logged five new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Three of the new cases, patient MC230-232, were city jail inmates while MC233 was a 60-year-old female resident of Sitio Ilog in Barangay Opao. The fifth one, MC234, was a 39-year-old male resident of Sitio Manumbaga in Barangay Cabancalan.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Contact tracing of the patient’s contacts is also being done as of writing,” said the PIO advisory.

Mandaue City has already logged 234 confirmed cases of the infection, 12 recoveries, and four deaths. The majority of its cases or a total of 192 come from the city jail.