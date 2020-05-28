Gomez plans hosting own virtual pentathlon tilt

Buoyed by its success on the virtual stage, the Philippine Modern Pentathlon Association is toying with the idea of holding an international online laser run event of its own.

Modern pentathlon chief Richard Gomez has been exploring the nitty-gritty of hosting the discipline where Filipino pentathletes reigned supreme with two gold medals and one silver in a recent meet organized by the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM).

“I’m still inquiring about how it’s done. It’s really fun and competitive,’’ said Gomez, the Ormoc City mayor who maintains a stable of pentathletes after bringing the Olympic sport to the country.

Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Michael Comaling and Princess Honey Arbilon accounted for the two golds in the first virtual laser run competition in the region last week under the auspices of the UIPM.

Comaling, the SEA Games beach triathle men’s champion held in Subic last year, ruled the virtual contest against the finest pentathletes from Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

Arbilon claimed the silver medal in the women’s side and her combined output with Comaling was enough to propel both of them to the team relay gold.“Our athletes really do the same running and shooting. The organizers have a certain way of synchronizing the time,’’ said Gomez, a film and TV actor and a passionate sportsman who likewise head the Philippine Fencing Association.

“I contacted our international federation (UIPM) because I want to host the same,’’ he added.