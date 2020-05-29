outbrain

Light, tectonic earthquake rocks NegOr

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - CDN Digital | May 29,2020 - 01:05 PM
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake rocked portions of Negros Oriental at 9:53 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020. The epicenter was located 13 kilometers northwest of Siaton town. The earthquake was also felt in other parts of the province, including Dumaguete City. | Phivolcs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 3.3-magnitude earthquake rocked portions of Negros Oriental on Friday morning, May 29, 2020.

Based on the earthquake bulletin from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the tectonic quake occurred at 9:53 a.m. with its epicenter located 13 kilometers northwest of Siaton, Negros Oriental.

Phivolcs also said Intensity II was recorded in Sibulan, Negros Oriental. But residents in Dumaguete City also said that they felt the earthquake within their areas.

No damage and aftershocks were reported. /bmjo

 

