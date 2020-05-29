Light, tectonic earthquake rocks NegOr

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 3.3-magnitude earthquake rocked portions of Negros Oriental on Friday morning, May 29, 2020.

Based on the earthquake bulletin from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the tectonic quake occurred at 9:53 a.m. with its epicenter located 13 kilometers northwest of Siaton, Negros Oriental.

Phivolcs also said Intensity II was recorded in Sibulan, Negros Oriental. But residents in Dumaguete City also said that they felt the earthquake within their areas.

No damage and aftershocks were reported. /bmjo