Jeliel Bolido, Cebu-based LECPA topper, says confidence is key

It is often said that with confidence, you’ve already won before you even begin, as it serves as an invisible armor that shields us from doubt and fuels our pursuit of dreams.

And Jeliel Bolido proved it true.

Bolido, a Certified Public Accountant and summa cum laude graduate of the University of San Carlos (USC), credits her unfaltering belief in what’s possible as the key to securing the 10th spot in the December 2024 Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountants (LECPA).

In an interview, Bolido shared that becoming a CPA was not a straightforward path, but rather a journey fueled by her belief in herself.

She admitted that she had originally planned to pursue a medical course but reconsidered during the COVID-19 pandemic. She explained that the process of enrolling in medical courses, with their challenging subjects, felt overwhelming and unappealing at the time.

“I was supposed to take a medical course… but I felt like it was too much hassle to enroll in enraging courses, enraging subjects, and all that,” she said during a recent press conference.

For many, the pandemic prompted a reassessment of their plans, and Bolido was no exception. What began as a hesitant switch to accounting gradually evolved into a passion. She shared that over time, she grew to love the field. The satisfaction of answering challenging questions, she said, made the journey enjoyable and fulfilling.

“Along the way, I came to love it…When I can answer the questions, it’s fun,” Bolido said.

That passion and drive propelled her to many achievements. Graduating summa cum laude from the University of San Carlos (USC), Bolido earned a string of prestigious honors, including the Deloitte Academic Excellence Award, the P&A Academic Excellence Award, and the SGV & Co. Academic Excellence Award.

These accolades established her standing as one of the top accounting students in the country. However, her success didn’t end there.

As a finalist in the 25th Search for Outstanding Accounting Students of the Philippines, Bolido showed her exceptional skills and determination on a national platform, where she earned recognition for her intellect, discipline, and dedication.

Methodical approach to learning

Behind these accomplishments, Bolido credited her methodical yet balanced approach to learning, a strategy she had honed over time through trial and error.

She explained that taking notes became a habit for her, as she struggled to retain information unless she wrote it down manually. Whether using pen and paper or her iPad, she acknowledged the process was tiring but essential for absorbing the material.

“I make sure that I am mentally and emotionally well. I keep myself happy by doing my hobbies, like reading other things that aren’t accounting-related. I just keep myself happy, and I can study effectively,” she said.

Both hard work and self-care, Bolido shared, became the foundation of her confidence, enabling her to face even the most challenging obstacles, including the Licensure Examination for Certified Public Accountant.

She said that approaching the exam with the mindset of already knowing the answers was crucial. Confidence in the effort and preparation she had put in was key, she emphasized, urging others to take the exam with the belief that they are the best among all candidates.

Her approach to success was rooted in the belief that trusting one’s preparation and abilities is essential. She shared that this mindset had helped her tackle tasks she once thought were impossible.

“You should always go to your exam room like you know the answer to everything. You should have confidence in all the hard work that you have put in. Take the exam like you’re the best out of everyone,” she said.

“That’s how I condition myself to do the things that I thought would be impossible,” Bolido added.

