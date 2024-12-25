Christmas Day Naga accident: Girl dead after SUV hits motorcycle

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | December 25,2024 - 11:46 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A couple lost their 6-year-old daughter in a road accident caused by a driver who fell asleep at the wheel on the early hours of Christmas Day, December 25.

The little girl died while both of her parents sustained injuries after their motorcycle was hit by a sport utility vehicle (SUV) in Naga City, southern Cebu.

How Christmas Day accident happened

Police, in a report, revealed that the fatal accident happened along the national highway in Brgy. Langtad, Naga City.

Deidre Delute, 27, was driving a motorcycle with his wife, Jennifer, and their 6-year-old daughter, Caroline, as his passengers.

The family of three lived in Brgy. Pardo, Cebu City. They reportedly came from Minglanilla town and were on their way to San Fernando early on Christmas Day.

Upon reaching Brgy. Langtad, Naga City at around 2:14 a.m., an SUV traveling from the opposite direction allegedly encroached on their lane causing a head-on collision with Delute’s motorycle.

Due to the impact, all three victims were thrown off the vehicle and landed hard on the ground.

The SUV then crashed into a house by the side of the road.

The driver of the SUV was identified as 21-year-old Wise Knight Sejalbo Dela Torre, from Barangay Simala, Sibonga town in southern Cebu.

Dela Torre, accompanied by his siblings and other relatives, was reportedly traveling home to Talisay City after spending some time with other family members in Sibonga town.

When medical responders arrived at the scene, the victims were immediately brought to the Vicente Mendiola Medical Center Infirmary Hospital of City of Naga for medical treatment.

Deidre and his wife sustained injuries on their bodies and are still being treated at the hospital.

Their daughter, on the other hand, was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

SUV driver detained

Meanwhile, Dela Torre was promptly taken into custody by policemen and brought to the Naga City Police Station’s custodial facility, where he is detained as of this writing.

Investigation showed that Dela Torre fell asleep while he was driving, which resulted in him hitting the victims’ motorcycle. Police said that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

According to police, he will likely be facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, physical injury, and damage to property.

Naga City is a third class component city of the Province of Cebu which is located 21 kilometers south of Cebu City.

