34 COVID-positive cops set for transfer to Cremdec building in Brgy Taptap

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 34 policemen who tested positive for the coronavirus disease are due for transfer to the Cebu City Resource Management and Development Center (Cremdec) building that is located in Barangay Taptap later today, May 31, 2020, where they will undergo quarantine.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that the Cremdec building that was converted into a Malasakit Recovery Center is fully-equip to ensure the comfort of policemen from Cebu and other parts of Central Visayas while they remain in isolation.

Ferro said that the leadership of the Philippine National Police (PNP) made sure that the facility will especially have sports equipment that the policemen could use so they will remain physically fit while they recover from their infection.

City Hall also assigned a nutritionist to watch their food intake while personnel from the Regional Health Services monitor their health condition.

Ferro gave the assurance that his subordinates will get the best care that they deserve during their stay at the isolation facility in Barangay Taptapm to compensate for the sacrifices that they have made in the government’s fight against COVID-19.

The 34 policemen were supposed to be scheduled for transfer to the Taptap center on Friday. But their transfer was moved later this afternoon because of the need to first bless and inaugurate the center.

Ferro said they also needed to equip the center to prepare this to accommodate COVID-positive policemen and maybe frontliners who can no longer be accommodated in other recovery centers in Cebu City. / dcb