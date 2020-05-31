San Fernando jail on lockdown as 3 inmates test positive for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The detention facility of San Fernando town, southern Cebu is currently under lockdown, Mayor Lakambini Reluya announced Sunday morning.

Reluya said the move was made after three of the inmates in the facility tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

“We regret to inform you that 3 detainees in San Fernando were tested positive of covid 19. They are now strictly put in isolation,” Reluya said in a Facebook post.

The mayor added that contact tracing efforts have already started last Saturday, May 30, and that swab samples have already been taken from the recent close contacts of the patients.

“The detention area is now on lockdown. We will continue to provide updates,” Reluya said. / dcb