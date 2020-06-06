BFAR-7’s Kadiwa market system earns P97K in May

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Kadiwa market system here that was organized by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) earned a gross income of P97,000 in May.

In an advisory that was posted on their official Facebook page, BFAR-7 said that the program which is the brainchild of Agriculture Secretary William Dar succeeded in bringing fresh fish closer to communities that have a high demand for food. At the same, it also helped local fisherfolks continue to earn even during the pandemic.

“The satellite and mobile markets organized this May has given [an] opportunity for the Olivo Fisherfolk Association from Tabuelan, Cebu to sell their milkfish or “bangus” harvest in urban cities,” the advisory said.

Bangus was sold between P150 to P160 per kilo in mobile markets that were organized in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue.

During the last week of May, at least 488 kilos of locally harvested bangus were sold in mobile markets. Of this, 278 kilos were sold at the Kadiwa satellite market located at the Department of Agriculture Central Visayas (DA-7) compound in Mandaue City from May 27 to 29.

Another 170 kilos of bangus were brought to Barangays San Roque and Mabolo in Cebu City where the agency’s “Fish on Wheels” were stationed from May 28 and 29. This was already in addition to the 156 kilos that were harvest earlier and sold at the same venue from May 6 and 7.

The Kadiwa program was implemented in Cebu through the BFAR 7 – Fisheries Production and Support Services Division that is headed by Dr. Florencio Aparri.

