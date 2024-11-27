‘Do not ban e-bikes in Cebu City but…’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As Mandaue City mulls banning electric bikes (e-bikes), a lawmaker here urged the city government to do otherwise.

City Councilor Rey Gealon, during the city’s regular session on Wednesday, November 27, voiced out his opposition in prohibiting e-bikes.

In his privilege speech, Gealon, expressed support in keeping this mode of transportation on the roads.

But in doing so, regulators must integrate these safely into the city’s transportation system, the councilor pointed out.

“I understand that there are concerns regarding safety and road regulation. However, rather than imposing an outright prohibition, I believe we should focus on regulating and integrating e-bikes safely into our transportation system,” Gealon said.

Several councilors also backed Gealon’s proposal on having an ordinance to regulate the movements of e-bike in the city.

Others, on the other hand, cautioned their fellow lawmakers to ensure that passing such law should be fool-proof.

Reasons

Gealon’s speech, which lasted approximately three minutes long, cited multiple reasons why the benefits of having e-bikes outweigh the risks.

He pointed out the advantages of these electronic vehicles in terms of affordability and accessibility, helping reduce carbon emissions, promote a healthy lifestyle, as well as solving Cebu City’s traffic woes.

“Moreover, embracing e-bikes sends a message that Cebu is a city committed to innovation, sustainability, and the well-being of its citizens,” Gealon added.

While acknowledging the threats e-bikes posed, the councilor further proposed several measures to counter them such as putting up designated bike lanes, and proper rider education.

“Prohibition is not the answer. Instead, we should work together to create an environment where different modes of transportation can coexist safely and harmoniously,” explained Gealon.

E-bikes

Gealon’s speech came a day after Mandaue City announced its plans to declare e-bikes on the road as unlawful due to safety concerns, including reports that some e-bike drivers do not possess driver’s license that would allow them to traverse on roads.

E-bike is a type of light electric vehicle (LEV).

Studies showed that since the Covid-19 pandemic, e-bikes in the Philippines saw a surge in popularity, particularly in areas with narrow roads and not accessible by fuel-powered vehicles.

Other LEVs commonly found in the country are e-trikes and e-scooters.

Market research firm Statista even projected that the e-bike revenue in the country would continue to grow in the next five years, possibly reaching approximately US$71 million by 2029.

Due to its growing number, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) had issued guidelines in regulating e-bikes.

The bureau’s Consolidated Guidelines in the Classification, Registration, and Operation of All Types of Electric Motor Vehicles, issued on May 11, 2021, outlines the classification, registration requirements, and operational guidelines for various electric vehicles, including e-bikes.

Under this order, e-bikes are classified based on their specifications, such as speed and power output, which determine the necessity for registration and the requirement for a driver’s license.

Discussions, solutions

Councilors Joel Garganera and Philip Zafra, during the discussion that followed Gealon’s speech, supported the proposal of allowing e-bikes in the city.

Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, while agreeing on the benefits of e-bikes, she stressed that like other vehicles, e-bikes should be strictly regulated to uphold road safety.

“We need to have balance – balance in everything, providing livelihood to our people, allowing them to earn enough, however, there should be proper management,” said Pesquera.

Councilor Franklyn Ong also shared the sentiment of Pesquera, adding that enacting a possible ordinance to allow e-bikes on the roads should require further study.

In addition, he pointed out that the city should come up with measures to prevent motorists from abusing the proposed law.

“We recognize (the advantages of e-bikes) but to protect the public, ato gyud nang tan-awon,” Ong said.

In the meantime, as a start, the city council urged the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to identify feasible routes of e-bikes.

They also requested the traffic department to strengthen existing e-bike regulation protocols, conduct rider safety education, and improve e-bike registration system.

The City Planning and Development Office is likewise told to incorporate in the city’s urban masterplan designated e-bike lanes in interior, barangay and city roads.

