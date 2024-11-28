‘Son of God’ transferred to jail

MANILA, Philippines — Following the conclusion of his medical furlough on Wednesday, detained televangelist and self-proclaimed ‘son of God’, Apollo Quiboloy, was transferred to the Pasig City Jail by court order.

Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo, spokesperson for the Philippine National Police, stated that the Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 159, which is handling the qualified trafficking charges against Quiboloy, mandated the transfer.

Previously detained at the PNP Custodial Center at Camp Crame in Quezon City, Quiboloy was directly transported to his new quarters as his court-permitted stay at the Philippine Heart Center (PHC) in the same city had lapsed.

The PNP turned over custody of the self-appointed “son of God” to the Pasig jail’s male dormitory at 5:05 p.m., Fajardo said.

Irregular heartbeat

“You have to remember his detention here at Crame is only temporary to begin with, and since the medical assessment is done and we have submitted compliance to the court, so there is no reason for him to stay here at Crame,” she said.

Quiboloy, whose trafficking case is not bailable, was taken to the PHC on Nov. 8 for “irregular heartbeat.” He was returned to the PNP detention center on Nov. 16 after the Pasig court denied his request for a hospital arrest.

He was brought back to the facility on Nov. 23 after he secured an extension of his medical furlough due to a mouth infection from his dental implants.

Quiboloy surrendered to authorities in September after a 16-day police search of the KOJC’s sprawling compound in Davao City.

Cases in QC, US

Arrested with him were his fellow accused Ingrid Canada, Cresente Canada, Jackielyn Roy and Sylvia Cemañes.

Quiboloy has another pending case in a Quezon City court for child abuse, discrimination and exploitation.

He is also wanted in the United States, where he faces charges of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, sex trafficking of children, conspiracy and bulk cash smuggling.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by a US court on Nov. 10, 2021.

