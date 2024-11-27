Christian Araneta faces Thai foe in December return bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Omega Boxing Gym has officially announced the opponent of the returning Christian “The Bomb” Araneta in the main event of “Kumbati 18” on December 11.

Araneta, the top-ranked junior flyweight contender in the International Boxing Federation (IBF), will end a 10-month hiatus as he steps into the ring for a 10-round non-title bout against Thailand’s Sanchai Yotboon. The fight will be held at the IPI compound in Mandaue City.

The 29-year-old Cebuano knockout artist, who hails from Borbon town in northern Cebu, aims to shake off the rust and prove he’s ready for a potential world title shot in 2025.

READ: Cristian Araneta returns on Dec. 11

Araneta’s return follows a challenging recovery period. He last fought in January, delivering a devastating knockout against Arvin Magramo in an IBF world title eliminator at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

However, that victory came at a cost—a left wrist injury that required surgery and extensive rehabilitation. Now back in fighting shape, Araneta is eager to reclaim his momentum.

READ: Araneta’s comeback on the horizon as injury recovery advances

ARANETA RETURNS

Araneta faces Yotboon, who sports a 16-8 record with 10 knockouts.

Although the Thai boxer suffered a first-round knockout loss to former world champion Vic Saludar in April in Mandaue City, he’s rebounded with back-to-back victories over compatriots Kritsakorn Hongjaroen and Natchaphon Wichaita.

READ: FACES OF CEBU: Christian “The Bomb” Araneta, 28, professional boxer

Yotboon’s experience against Filipino fighters could pose a challenge for the returning Araneta.

Currently, Araneta is the IBF’s No. 1 junior flyweight contender and is also ranked No. 6 by the WBA, No. 8 by the WBO, and No. 11 by the WBC. A victory over Yotboon could mean he’s ready for his path toward a world title clash, potentially against reigning IBF champion Masamichi Yabuki.

With a professional record of 24 wins (19 by knockout) and just two losses, Araneta remains a formidable force in the division.

The “Kumbati 18” card will also feature Ramil Roda Jr. against Ian Donaire for the interim Philippine Boxing Federation Super Flyweight title. Also, Filipino-Swedish amateur standout Alexander “Showtime” Tumakay Fredriksson is set to make his much-anticipated professional debut.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP