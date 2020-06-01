NHCP: There is no new design of the PH flag

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There is no new design of the Philippine flag.

This was the clarification of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) after an image of a supposed new design of the Phillippine Flag circulated online while the country welcomed June, the month of the Philippines’ Independence Day celebration.

The hoax new flag design, which shows a blue-red-blue stripe with the white triangular design enclosing the three stars and eight-rayed sun symbols, was posted in a Facebook page posing as the NHCP.

The NHCP, in a public advisory signed by Executive Director Restituto Aguilar, said the Commission has no hand on the hoax design and does not advocate for it.

“[A] public notice is hereby given reminding that the NHCP did not make the said page, or advocate or support a new design for our National flag,” the public advisory reads.

The NHCP also warns that it will coordinate with the Anti-cybercrime Division of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to trace the persons behind the spreading of the hoax new design if similar activities still persist.

Republic Act 8491 or the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines stipulates the current design of the Philippine flag which should be “blue, white and red with an eight-rayed golden-yellow sun and three five-pointed stars, as consecrated and honored by the people.”

Unless the Flag and Heraldic Code is amended through legislation, the NHC said there will be no other design of the Philippine Flag other than what is presently used. /bmjo