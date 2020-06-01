14 more inmates among 22 COVID cases in Mandaue

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has 22 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases as of Monday evening, June 1, 2020 or on the day that the city is under general community quarantine (GCQ).

Fourteen of the cases are inmates from the Mandaue City Jail or the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), said the Mandaue City Public Information Office (PIO) in its post in Facebook.

While the eight remaining cases are all residents of Zone 5, Barangay Mantuyong.

These are the patients from the affected area:

Patient MC260 is a 15 year-old female, Patient MC261 is a 60-year-old female, Patient MC262 is a 39 year-old female, Patient MC263 is a 35-year-old female, Patient MC264 is a 41 year old male, Patient MC256 is a 40 year old female, Patient MC266 is a 25 year old female, and Patient MC267 is a 57 year old female.

All these patients from the affected area will be transported to the Mandaue City Isolation Facility at once to prevent the spread of the virus.

The city’s DRRMO are already gearing up to disinfect and decontaminate the affected area.

Patients MC268 to MC281 are inmates of the Mandaue City Jail.

According to the Mandaue City PIO, with 14 more inmates positive of the virus, these cases bring the number of inmates infected with the virus at 219.

Last Saturday, May 30, there were also 14 inmates at the Mandaue City Jail, who were infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, Zone 5 Mantuyong has been placed under a lockdown since a number of cases from the area turned out positive.

With these new cases, the number of COVID-19 cases in the has reached 281 with 16 recoveries and 5 deaths. /dbs