14 inmates, 3 others are Mandaue City’s new COVID cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Inmates of the Mandaue City Jail made up the majority of the 17 new COVID-19 patients in Mandaue City as of 9 p.m. today, May 30, 2020.

According to the Mandaue City Public Information Office in a Facebook post, 14 inmates were among the city’s 17 new COVID-19 positive cases for the day.

The new infected inmates of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) jail in Mandaue City were quarantined at the Mandaue City TEST (MCTEST) facility.

The 14 newly infected inmates — MC246 to MC259 — bring the number of COVID cases at the Mandaue City Jail at 208.

The three other COVID-19 positive patients — two females and one male — have already been admitted to different Cebu City hospitals.

MC243 is a 40-year-old female resident of Barangay Jagobiao while MC244 is a 33-year-old female resident of Barangay Canduman.

MC245, on the other hand, is a 68-year-old male resident of Barangay Pagsabungan.

The team from the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office is preraping to decontaminate the affected areas and has conducted contact tracing.

The 17 new cases bring Mandaue City’s total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 259 with 14 recoveries and 5 deaths.

This brings the city’s number of cases to 259 with 14 recoveries and five deaths./dbs