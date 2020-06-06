LTO-7 Mandaue offices to resume operations on June 3

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City offices of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) will already resume operations this Wednesday, June 3.

Those that will already accommodate the public are the Licensing Center and District Office that are located at the J Centre Mall and the Motor Vehicle Inspection Center (MVIC) that is in Barangay Subangdaku.

“Tungod kay ang tibuok Probinsiya sa Cebu apil na Mandaue City sa General Community Quarantine, buhatan sa Land Transportation VII ABLI NA!,” said an advisory that was posted on the LTO REgion VII Facebook page, Tuesday night.

(Since Cebu province including Mandaue City is now under General Community Quarantine, the Land Transportation VII offices will now be opened!)

But the agency is asking the transacting public to continue to observe government protocols against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) when visiting their offices.

This includes the wearing of face masks and the need to always observe social distancing “alang sa kahapsay ug sipti sa mga empleyado ug sa kliyente sa opisina (to ensure public order and the safety of our employees and the public).”

“Ang buhatan sa LTO VII magpadayon sa panerbisyo sa katawhan apan pabilin gihapon ang ka sipti sa tanan,” it added.

(While LTO-7 continue to render service to the public, we also have to make sure that everyone will remain safe.)

Last week, LTO-7 offices in the provinces of Bohol and Negros Oriental have also resumed its operations.