Vehicle registration documents, SPs that expired in March, April 2020 still valid – LTO-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Vehicles with registration documents that expired in the months of March and April this year can still be used.

In an advisory posted on their official Facebook page, Sunday night, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) announced the extension of registration of all vehicles and motorcycles with documents that already expired while their offices remain closed because of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Even the validity of Student Permits (SP) issued to those who wanted to apply for drivers’ license has also been extended and will remain valid until such time that the different LTO-7 offices are able to resume operations.

“Amo klarohon nga pwede pa mag biyahe sa kadalanan ang kadtong sakyanan ug motor nga ang regular nga plaka (dili MV File) nagtapos sa 3 ug 4,” the advisory said.

(We would like to clarify that all vehicles and motorcycles with regular license plates (not MV file) that ends in 3, and 4 can still be used.)

“Gihimangno ang tanan sa pag renew sa ilang rehistro sa higayon nga moabli na ang opisina.”

(We are asking all vehicle owners to apply for the renewal of their vehicle registrations as soon as we resume operations.)