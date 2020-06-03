Keeping your immunity strong amid a pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has been called the “defining global health crisis of our time and the greatest challenge we have faced since World War Two” by the World Health Organization. The virus has traveled not just from person to person but has crossed continents. Some countries are already experiencing the second wave of the pandemic.

There have been changes in our lives. We’ve stayed home. Schools have closed. We no longer go to the malls unless it’s to buy supplies and groceries. We wear masks when we need to venture outdoors. We disinfect our hands many times during the day. Many people have lost their jobs while others have faced other challenges.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to reevaluate our lifestyles. As we now turn our attention toward making good health a new way of life, you can count on Watsons to be with you every step of the way. Here are a few recommendations from Watsons on what you can do at home to help keep your immunity strong and your family healthy.

Be active

The World Health Organization has defined physical activity “as any bodily movement produced by skeletal muscles that requires energy expenditure.” The workouts don’t need to be complicated. There are many videos of simple home workouts on YouTube that you can check out. Physical activity of at least 30 minutes a day has immediate and long-term health benefits, such as reducing our risk of cardiovascular diseases, helping us have stronger bones, muscles and joints and lowering the risk of us developing osteoporosis.

Eat right

As part of our new normal, we are eating better and focusing on nutrient-rich foods to boost our immune system. Sweet potatoes, spinach, carrots, mango, broccoli tomatoes, citrus fruits, berries, melons, tomatoes, bell peppers, ginger, garlic and broccoli are only some of the foods that we should incorporate in our diet in order to stay healthy. Tea is also an antioxidant so a must try is Nutrabliss by Watsons Tea.

Get quality sleep

The daily recommended amount for sleep is seven to nine hours for adults and eight to 14 hours for children. Many of us have seen our sleeping patterns changing because of being quarantined. It is worth keeping in mind that a good night’s sleep regularly helps the heart stay healthy, relieve stress and may lower the risk of getting cancer. Overall, it strengthens the immune system. It could also help sharpen the memory and make you more alert.

Take vitamins regularly

Taking vitamins daily serves like a bridge so that your body gets the nutrients that it needs if your diet is not complete in the required amount of vitamins and minerals daily. Vitamin C, for instance, is believed to increase the production of white blood cells, which are important in fighting infections. Pro tip: Stock up on your supply with Watsons Generics Ascorbic Acid.

Vitamin C isn’t the only vitamin that can keep you healthy. Enervon Activ Soft Gel helps boost immunity and promote healthy hair and skin. Myra E 400IU, on the other hand, is also rich with Vitamin E to help fight cell damage. For the kids, let’s help support their growth not just in height but in strength with Growee Syrup or Cherifer PGM with Zinc capsules.

Top up with supplements – Like vitamins, supplements are a great way to give your health an extra boost. You can easily rely on taking supplements to help provide the nutrients you need on top of maintaining a healthy diet. Given that going back outdoors could mean exposure to environmental factors that may cause damage to our skin and body, make sure you keep that healthy glow from within with supplements like MET Tathione, NU Essence Collagen, and Organique Acai Juice. You can also keep your defenses up with supplements that harness the power of natural ingredients such as MX3 capsules and Watsons Generics Malunggay + Mangosteen.

Your must-haves at hand – Preparedness is key to protection, so make sure you have your health essentials to help your home stay ready for anytime sickness may strike. From easy relief in your medicine cabinet, Lola Remedios, Strepsils, healthy choices in your pantry, and Prosource Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, know that you can count on these items available at Watsons.

