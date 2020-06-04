Cebu province logs 30 new cases on June 4

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu province on Thursday, June 4, logged 30 new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced.

Garcia, however, requested not to disclose the addresses of the new patients as the Capitol had yet to inform the mayors.

Citing data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), Garcia said a total of 904 samples from Cebu were examined for COVID-19 infection.

Of these, 215 are swab samples from individuals with addresses in Cebu province.

“Thirty of the 215 samples from Cebu province tested positive. However, we won’t be announcing details of these patients since we have yet to tell the mayors about this,” Garcia said in Cebuano.

The governor also said they received additional laboratory results of 20 new coronavirus patients whose samples were tested on Wednesday, June 3.

Garcia added that only four of these 20 COVID-19 cases were symptomatic and needed hospital care while the rest were asymptomatic.

Of the 20, seven are patients with addresses in Pinamungajan, two in Naga City, two in Talisay City, and one in Toledo City. Seven more others were inmates of San Fernando.

Garcia urged the public not to panic, and encouraged them to boost their immune system with the use of home remedies — a campaign initiated by the Capitol to combat COVID-19. /dbs