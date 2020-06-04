President Duterte not keen on allowing motorcycle backrides in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday, June 5, 2020, said he is not keen on allowing Cebu province to lift the ban on motorcycle backriding under the “new normal.”

“You (Cebu) supported me to the hill, and one of the factors give me the victory in the Presidential election. But alam mo, much as I would like to accommodate Governor (Gwendolyn) Garcia and the board members, here’s what I can say: If I begin to give an exemption to one because I will open myself to charges (of) the Anti-Graft Law, giving another an undue advantage to the other,” said Duterte.

“If binigyan ko nang exemption and the others will follow… Kung i-demanda talaga ko… I think may tama ako diyan – one is I go to prison, second is discriminatory.. if at all because my discretion is used to excuse one the burden of the law and that is placed on other,” he added.

Duterte on Gwen’s plan to allow backriding in Cebu WATCH: Here's what President Rodrigo Duterte has to say on the plans of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to allow motorcycle backriding in Cebu province. | via RTVM Posted by CDN Digital on Thursday, June 4, 2020

President Duterte met with other Cabinet officials on Friday to discuss on the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation in the country.

Among the concerns raised in the meeting, which was broadcasted through state-ran media outlets, was the lack of public transportation in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ).

The possibility of allowing backriding on motorcycles was also tackled but President Duterte, citing the stance of the Health and Interior and Local Government Secretaries, said he was not in favor.

“Gusto ko, and alam ko hirap kayo… But law is the law. Wala akong magawa. It’s not my discretion. Just because I’m President does not mean I’ll just ignore the laws of the land,” the president said.

Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III reiterated during the meeting that backriding on motorcycles is a violation of the physical distancing protocols imposed in the entire country.

Eduardo Año Jr., Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary, also stood by with his decision to prohibit backriding on motorcycles.

“Ito ay hindi forever. Darating tayo sa bagong normal… Kung saan may zero cases, pwede nang i-allow,” said Año.

(This isn’t going to be forever. We’ll reach the new normal…when there are zero cases, then we can allow.)

On June 3, Garcia announced her plans to allow motorcycle backriding in Cebu province to address the lack of public transportation.

The governor on June 4 said she will push through in issuing an executive order (EO) to lift the ban despite warnings from DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III that she could face criminal and administrative charges. /bmjo