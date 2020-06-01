Backriding on non-commercial motorcycles to be allowed in Cebu province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Backriding on non-commercial motorcycles may soon be allowed within the territorial jurisdiction of Cebu province.

This as Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia signed an executive order on Wednesday evening, June 3, 2020, which will allow back riding on motorcycles within Cebu province.

Under Garcia’s Executive Order no. 19, a motorcycle rider may carry one passenger provided that both will be wearing the mandated helmet and prescribed attire.

No fare should also be collected from the passengers, Garcia said, which means motorcycles-for-hire isn’t allowed to operate.

Executive Order no. 19 will be effective once the Provincial Board enacts an ordinance providing the said policy.

“Sigon sa balaod, wala gidili ang back ride,” Garcia said on Wednesday, June 3.

The governor said her office reviewed pertinent laws on motorcycle back riding and found no law has prohibiting back riding on motorcycles.

Garcia said she will certify as urgent the ordinance, which is set to be tackled in a special session this Friday, June 5, in order to tackle for its approval within one session. /bmjo