Danao City confirms first 2 COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Danao City confirmed late Thursday evening, June 4, 2020, its first two coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

In a statement released to the public, Danao City Mayor Ramon Durano III said the patients have addresses in Purok 2 Beatriz, Durano Street in Barangay Poblacion, and Purok Sambag in Barangay Guinsay.

Details about the patients, however, were not mentioned.

Citing existing health protocols, Durano also said the areas will be placed under immediate lockdown as the city’s health services office will be conducting contact tracing.

“Samtang gikuha pa nato ang dugang nga mga detalye, (sama sa source or place of contamination, mga lugar nga gipang-adtoan, mga close contact individuals, ug uban pang importanteng kasayuran) kay doblehon nato ang atong pagmatngon,” he said.

(While we are gathering other details on this development such as the source of contamination, the places where the patients went, their close contacts and other important information, we ask the public to be extra vigilant.)

The city government also reminded its constituents to stay inside their homes and when in public places to wear face masks, frequent handwashing, and avoiding crowded areas.

Danao City is a third-class city located approximately 50 kilometers north of Cebu City. Cebu province, where the city belonged, has recorded a total of 236 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 4. /bmjo

