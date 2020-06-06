Police after suspect in killing of fish vendor from Brgy Apas, Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mabolo police continue to pursue the man who allegedly killed a fish vendor in Barangay Apas, Cebu City, at dawn today, June 6, 2020.

Police Master Sergeant Antonio Din of the Mabolo Police Station said that suspect, Ismael Manila, immediately fled after he allegedly stabbed a certain Edward Amaquin on the different parts of his body which led to the latter’s immediate death.

Amaquin, 49, is the common-law husband of Manila’s former common-law partner.

Din said they are looking at jealousy as the motive in Amaquin’s killing.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Din said that Amaquin and his godson, Junlee Porcadilia, were inside the victim’s mutlicab that was parked close to the latter’s residence in Skyview Hills in Barangay Apas at about 3:30 a.m. today.

The two were headed for Barangay Pasil to buy fresh fish that they would also sell.

Din said that Manila, 45 and a resident of Sitio Tarcon in the neighboring Barangay Lahug, suddenly arrived on board a motorcycle and blocked the way of Amaquin’s multicab.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and started to stab Amaquin on the different parts of his body.

Porcadilia, on the other hand, managed to run away and ask for help.

Amaquin was already dead when Porcadilia returned to the parked multicab.

Din said they continue to conduct follow up operations to locate Manila and have him arrested. / dcb