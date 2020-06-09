LTO-7 opens priority lanes for medical frontliners

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has set up priority lanes for medical frontliners in their different offices in the region.

The opening of the priority lanes was ‘to give support to the region’s medical frontliners,” said an advisory that was posted on the LTO Region VII Facebook page.

“Medical Frontliners can avail of this assistance by presenting their hospital ID, clinic ID or Professional Regulations ID to the entrance guard,” it said.

“LTO-7 is providing this priority service because the medical frontliners’ time and energy are much needed in attending to the health of the community during this pandemic,” the advisory added.

Meanwhile, LTO-7 offices were made to undergo disinfection prior to its re-opening “to ensure that these are free from the Corona Virus.”

“This is part of health protocols required for the resumption of public transactions and office work,” said the agency advisory.

However, it added that ensuring public safety is not their sole responsibility. LTO-7 is also asking the public to comply with health protocols when visiting any of their Central Visayas offices. This includes the wearing of facemasks and the need to practice social distancing among others. Photos below were grabbed from the LTO Region VII Facebook page: