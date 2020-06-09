Netizen starts campaign to collect secondhand gadgets for less fortunate students

MOALBOAL, CEBU — A netizen from Barangay Banilad in Cebu City initiated a campaign to help less fortunate but dedicated students expected to go through a new normal in schooling in the upcoming academic year.

Menchie Hermosisima is the vision keeper of the “One Gadget, One Child” campaign, an initiative to collect secondhand gadgets such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, and computer desktop for students who will need them for their education amid the coronavirus threat in the country.

She said that the group aims to help those parents of kids who couldn’t afford to buy gadgets but are willing to let their children attend homeschooling or virtual class.

She started the campaign on June 6, 2020. She said that the team has now a total of 20 volunteers.

The 54-year-old Hermosisima also explained to CDN Digital the reason behind the creation of the campaign.

“The need became clearer to me when I saw the response of parents desperately trying to barter for my 2 laptops with the little that they’ve got. I ended up just giving them for free,” she said.

“A shift to online lessons requires internet and good functioning gadgets. Parents specially from our public schools cannot afford these. One Gadget One Child desires to bridge donors and beneficiaries. Somehow, we would like to alleviate the burden of parents,” she added.

Hermosisima also said that they are cooperating with Bidlisiw Foundation, a non-profit organization, to “screen beneficiaries and sift through those who will potentially use the gadgets for cybercrimes, especially towards children.”

Hermosisima was once commended by netizens after she offered her laptop to a random mother for free in a barter group, Cebu Barter Community.

Read: Mom in Cebu City receives laptop from netizen for free

She said that 1G1C initiative was inspired from that story.

Now, the team has started to collect used but working laptops and tablets as well as funds to buy secondhand gadgets for their beneficiaries.

To those who are willing to donate their unused gadgets, she said they can message their FB page, One Gadget One Child.

Hermosisima also left some words to those individuals who wanted to extend their help to students in need.

“Covid19 prematurely ‘snatched’ a lot of breadwinners in the family. So now comes another urgent threat – students dropping out from school and parents giving up on dreams for their children’s future through education. Let’s help alleviate their burden by looking at our closet or donating cash,” she said. /bmjo