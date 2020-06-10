outbrain

Drought unveils old temple ruins in Thailand

By: The Nation/Asia News Network June 10,2020 - 06:24 AM

BANGKOK — The ruins of a two-century-old temple have been revealed after the water in Ubolratana Dam in Non Sang district, Nong Bua Lamphu, dropped to its lowest level in 50 years.

Visitors have traveled from afar to get a glimpse of the ruins and its art, before the monsoon rains arrive to lift the dam level and submerge the temple once more.

The chapel of the temple remains intact despite being underwater for decades. The temple was the center of a community of 500 households, which was evacuated and submerged when the dam was built from 1964-66.

