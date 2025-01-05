SFI to public: Follow security protocols as Sinulog returns to CCSC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the return of the Sinulog 2025 venue at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), the number of the crowd to gather in the city is expected to double than last year’s.

Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Executive Director Elmer “Jojo” Labella said that the number of crowds was one of their prime concerns in the preparations.

Last Sinulog 2024, it was reported that around three million people attended the Sinulog and Fiesta Señor in Cebu City.

Although he could not provide the exact figures, Labella reflected on the number of crowds who attended the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Fuente Osmeña Circle last December 2024.

“That evening, pwerteng daghanang tawo. Murag indicator to nga grabe nagyung tawo ron sa celebration,” Labella said.

(That evening, there were a lot of people. It seems to be the indicator that the crowds will be bigger in our celebration.)

With this development, Labella called for the public to abide by the protocols that will be imposed by the security personnel during the celebration, especially during the street dance competition.

He also noticed that the spectators of the street dance, sometimes, tend to hover in the streets which could affect the space for the contingents to perform as there are judges stationed in the parade routes.

To aid this, Labella said that the organizers have put up bleachers, similar to the ones installed at the South Road Properties (SRP) last Sinulog 2024.

“We have more than 600 of bleachers nga ang capacity is 24 persons. More or less, gikwenta namo, moabot ni’g 11,000 persons ang mogamit ani. E-spread out ni along the route,” Labella said.

(We have more than 600 of bleachers with the capacity of 24 persons each. More or less, we compute that this will reach 11,000 persons who will use this. We will spread this out along the route.)

The traditional Sinulog route would be used again for street dancing, Labella said.

This means that the Osmeña Boulevard, P. Del Rosario, N. Bacalso, Imus St., Mango Avenue, and Fuente Circle will be filled with people again.

The SFI has coordinated with the City Government and local security officers for the safety and security of the crowd on the 19th.

