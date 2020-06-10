Tagbilaran City promises free Pocket Wifi, load subsidy to TCC teachers, students

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu -The city government of Tagbilaran in Bohol province has announced its plan to distribute Pocket Wifi with a monthly load subsidy of P500 to teachers and students of the city college.

In an advisory that was posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, the city government said that the wifi subsidy is expected to especially aid students who will be studying under the new normal.

“Isip pagpangandam sa “new normal” sa umaabot nga klase, ang Tagbilaran City College magpatuman sa Distance Blended Learning approach,” the city’s advisory said.

(As a preparation for the new normal in the incoming school year, the Tagbilaran City College (TCC) will be implementing a Distance Blended Learning approach.)

The distribution of the monthly wifi subsidy will be done for one semester, the advisory said.

“Aron sigurado nga hapsay ang atong pag implement ani, ang City Government of Tagbilaran muhatag sa tanang TCC students ug teachers og libre nga pagpagamit sa Pocket Wifi ug adunay libre nga P500 load kada buwan hangtod mahuman ang usa ka semester,” it said.

(To ensure the uninterrupted implementation of the program, the city government of Tagbilaran will give TCC students and teacher free pocket wifi and load subsidy of P500 per month for a one semester.)

“Kini atong gihimo para madasig ang mga TCC students nga ipadayon ang ilang pag eskwela taliwala sa hulga sa COVID-19.

(We are doing this to encourage TCC students to continue their studies even with the COVID-19 threat.)