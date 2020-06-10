6-year-old boy among two new cases of COVID-19 in Carcar City
CEBU CITY, Philippines— A six-year-old son of a frontliner is among the two new cases of COVID-19 Carcar City has reported on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
The boy, who resides in a subdivision in Barangay Can-asujan, was swabbed last June 5 after his frontliner parent tested positive for COVID-19 last June 4.
The patient is now under isolation, the city government said in its post.
The second new case recorded today involves a 57-year-old woman from Barangay Poblacion I, who was battling Stage 3 colon cancer and anemia.
She was admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center from May 23 to 26 and in a private hospital on June 5, where she was swabbed and eventually expired on June 7.
The city government said contact tracing for the patient is now ongoing. /bmjo
