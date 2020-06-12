Gov’t to own StaySafe.PH data

Data from the StaySafe.PH contact tracing application will be owned by the government as part of its improved cybsersecurity, data privacy and confidentiality measures, a resolution by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases said.

Presidential spokersperson Harry Roque said the government, through the Department of Health, will ink a memorandum of agreement with the app’s developer Multisys Technologies Corp.

The agreement covers the donation and use of the application, which shall “include the source code, all data, data ownership and intellectual property involved of the former to the latter.” —Julie M. Aurelio