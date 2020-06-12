Gullas: Independence Day 2020 is finding independence from COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas had a different take for his independence message this year, as he honored the front liners of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In his message to Talisaynons, Gullas said that although the pandemic has caused Filipinos to celebrate Independence Day from their homes, it is still considered heroism to keep one’s body safe from the coronavirus.

“For the first time in over a hundred and twenty-two years, we celebrate this momentous occasion not in front of our national flag but inside the comfort of our own homes. You see, as we celebrate this special day, some of our medical front liners are fighting an invisible enemy that has affected every aspect of our lives,” said the mayor.

Gullas said the pandemic has caused changes in the people globally, in terms of economy, various industries, education, and even community interaction.

“Though the past few week have been very difficult, every time I hear that a Talisaynon has recovered from the disease, I feel that we are slowly finding independence from this disease. In every recovery we are a few steps closer to achieving our goal,” said Gullas.

Stay at home

The city currently has 99 cases of the COVID-19 with 30 recoveries or a recovery rate of 30.3 percent.

However, the city also has 15 deaths or a mortality rate of 15.1 percent.

“But I cannot do it alone. To be free of this menace, I need your help in doing your part to ensure that Talisay will get better.While our frontliners fight a daily war against Covid-19, I urged our citizens, especially those who are vulnerable to the virus, to continue staying at home,” said the mayor.

Gullas reiterate the importance of staying at home to protect oneself and the community against COVID-19, which may seem simple, but is a huge help for everyone on the frontlines.

“And someday, hopefully, we can finally be free and independent of this invisible menace. I pray to God for that very single day. I ask that you do to,” he added. No public event was conducted for the celebration of 122nd Philippine Independence Day in Talisay City. /bmjo