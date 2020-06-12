PH COVID-19 recoveries hit record-high number for second straight day

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 recoveries on a single day on Friday — just a day after breaking the same record.

Figures from the Department of Health (DOH) showed that there were 289 recoveries on Friday, topping Thursday’s record of 253 recoveries. The new total number of recovered patients is now at 5,454.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed coronavirus-infected patients in the country is now at 24,787 — 336 of which are fresh cases, while 279 are late cases, or test results part of DOH’s backlog.

Unfortunately, 16 more patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the death toll to 1,052.

DOH said that of the 24,787 cases, 17,974 are considered active. Of the active cases, 17,292 are mild while 73 are severe, and 17 are critical.

