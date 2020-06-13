LTO-7 warns against posting of ‘do not delay’ stickers on vehicles

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The posting of “do not delay” and any other stickers on the vehicle’s front and rear windshields is punishable.

Anyone caught for the violation may be penalized under JAO 2014-01 issued by the Department of Transportation (DOTr), said an advisory that was posted on the Facebook page of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7).

“(The) placement of unauthorized stickers, or signages (“DO NOT DELAY”, etc.) on the FRONT and REAR WINDSHIELDS which affects visibility of the driver regardless of the condition of the vehicle IS NOT ALLOWED and IS A VIOLATION under DOTr JAO 2014-01″ said the LTO advisory.

“This is to distinguish LTO & other Government-issued stickers intended for windshield display,” it added.

JAO 2014-1 that was issued on June 2, 2014 provides “the revised schedule of fines and penalties for the violation of laws, rules and regulations governing land transportation.”