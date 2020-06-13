Fight vs COVID-19: Lapu logs 8 new recoveries

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Eight individuals who were made to stay at the Lapu-Lapu City isolation facility were allowed to go home to their respective families this Saturday morning, June 13, 2020, after they were cleared of their infection.

“#GoodNews #Eight(8) CovidPatients were discharged from Lapu- Lapu City Isolation facility after being declared as virus free,” said a Facebook post by Nagiel Bañacia, head of City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO).

Banacia shared the happy news a few hours after Mayor Junard Chan said on his Facebook page Friday night that five city residents were the latest addition to the city’s COVID-19 positive list.

The patients who are from Barangays Marigondon; Ibabao, Mactan; Ibabao, Pusok; Carajay, Gun-ob; and Punta Engaño are now admitted in the different hospitals in the city, the mayor said.

Chan himself is also undergoing isolation after he tested positive for the infection. / dcb

Read: Lapu-Lapu mayor Ahong Chan tests positive for COVID-19