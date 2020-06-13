Cebu Free Stuff Facebook group provides venue for donation of ‘unwanted’ items

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What do you do with stuff that you no longer use?

Well, there’s a new Facebook group here in Cebu wherein you can post the things that you would like to give away for free.

Cebu Free Stuff started on June 2, 2020. But unlike the other online groups, members here offer their items for free.

Janna Ingan, an online freelancer and one of the moderators of Cebu Free Stuff, reached out to CDN Digital so they too can also share their story and encourage more people to join their group.

“So instead of bartering or taking cash which we prohibit, it’s an avenue to give their unwanted items for free,” she said.

Ingan, 28, said that the group basically started because of the desire of their administrator, Mary Policher, to extend help to others.

“Well, basically you can give anything except for animals and prescription drugs and harmful items. We also discourage asking for donations to keep a relaxed and casual atmosphere for our givers. We don’t want to make people feel obligated to give,” she added.

Since they started last week, the online community now has over 10,000 members who have successfully participated in the group’s cause.

Here are very simple rules to follow in joining Cebu Free Stuff:

1. This is a place where everything is FREE. Strictly no buying, selling, or barter in this group.

2. Just post the item that you don/t need that might be a big help to others. You can create games or raffle.

3.No Religious and Politics Related Topics.

4. Multiple Accounts Are Not Allowed Here.

6. We encourage food, ingredients, edibles, beauty products, or toiletries. No harmful, unlawful, expired, indecent or unlicensed items, please.

7. You may use delivery arrangements as you may agree- charge to recipient or sender, depending on what you agree.

8. Do not post graphic or disturbing photos, videos, and other media in this group. Admins and Moderators have all the rights to Decline post Request.

9. Strictly no minors allowed. Each member shall be responsible and consenting adults dealing with one another in good faith. It is presumed.

10. Once it is completed, please edit your post and indicate COMPLETED, Done, or Closed.

11. Members committing cyberbullying, indecent comments, and privately message members to deal shall be blocked or removed.

12. All members who violate mechanics shall be removed, muted, or blocked.

Ingan said that so far the page has already helped a number of people who said that they felt very happy after sharing their unused stuff those who need it more.

“We’ve had a lot of generous givers so far. They’ve given, tablets, laptops, food, tanan,” shared Ingan.

Orville Dela Cerna, for example, gave a galloon of disinfectant to the Ronda Central School.

Dianne Catanghal Tan-Perez is also making an offer to donate a Samsung LED monitor that she no longer uses. / dcb