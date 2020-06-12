Lapu-Lapu mayor Ahong Chan tests positive for COVID-19 

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan announced on Friday, June 12, 2020, that he tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Bisan pa man sa tanto natong paningkamot nga mahalikay sa CoVid-19, nataptan gihapon kita sa maong sakit. Usbon ko, nag positibo ako sa CoVid-19,” Chan said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page.

(Even if we tried our best to avoid COVID-19, I still got infected with the disease. I repeat, I tested positive for COVID-19.)

“Dili man nako kagustohan nga makakuha niining virus apan wala kini pili ug wala kita’y dag-anan kay ang kontra dili makita,” he added.

(I never wished to get infected with the virus however it does not choose who to invade since it’s an invisible enemy.)

The mayor assured his constituents that delivery of basic services from the local government will continue despite his condition.

“Padayon ang akong trabaho bisan pa man nga anaa ra ako sa among panimalay pinaagi sa atong mga virtual meetings ug pinaagi sa social media,” Chan added.

(Even if I’m confined in my own home, our work in the government continues with the help of virtual meetings and social media.)

On Wednesday, June 10, Chan also disclosed via Facebook that he underwent swab testing after he experienced several COVID-19 symptoms such as fever due to “overfatigue”.

He said he has been under home isolation since Tuesday, June 9, as a precautionary measure.

Chan also said he is confident for a fast recovery, and asked the public to include him in his prayers. /bmjo