Dalaguete allocates P8.8 million from Bayanihan grant for food supplies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Dalaguete in southern Cebu has allocated more than half of its P15.8 million Bayanihan Grant for the emergency procurement of food packs for some 15,449 families.

The Bayanihan Grant to Cities and Municipalities (BGCM), equivalent to one-month of the Internal Revenue Allotment share of the cities and municipalities, was downloaded to local government units (LGUs) to aid their response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In its fund utilization report, posted on the municipality’s website on June 9, 2020, the town declared that it received P15,834,926 from the grant.

Of the amount, P8,850,000 was allocated for the purchase of the food supplies. As of the May 2020 audit, the LGU has already disbursed P4.3 million of the allocated amount.

The municipality also allocated P2 million for the purchase of drugs and medicines; P1 million for the food of COVID-19 frontliners; P500,000 for personal protective equipment (PPEs); P300,000 for the accommodation of frontliners; P1.05 million for fuel use related to COVID-19 response; P800,000 for purchase of communication equipment; and P330,400 for the purchase of a biosafety cabinet.

For the food of COVID-19 frontliners, P256,800 has already been disbursed while of the P1.05 million allocated for the COVID-19 related fuel supply of the 33 barangays in the municipality, P230,472.41 has been spent.

The town also allocated P1 million for the preparation of a facility that will accommodate COVID-19 patients. The project is intended to be completed by June 30.

As of June 14, the town has three cases of COVID-19.

Two of the cases are residents of the town who are working here in Cebu City and has not visited Dalaguete in months.

The third case, on the other hand, is a dialysis patient in Vicente Sotto Memorial medical Center. He is a 53-year-old resident of Barangay Casay. The case was reported on Sunday, June 14. /bmjo