Talisay starts distribution of 2nd wave of 25-kilo rice

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The second wave of the distribution of the one sack of rice in Talisay City will come earlier than expected, Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas announced, Sunday night, June 14, 2020.

Instead of the last week of June, as earlier announced, Gullas said the second wave of the distribution will already happen this week or from June 15 onwards.

Similar to the first wave of the distribution last May, Gullas said each family in the city will receive one 25-kilogram sack of rice. The mayor also promised that everyone will receive their share of the subsidy, regardless of their social status or voter registration.

“One thing is clear. Ang pobre apektado sa Covid. And middle class apektado sa Covid. Ang dagko ug balay apektado sa Covid. Kita tanan apektado sa Covid (The poor are affected by COVID. The middle class are affected by COVID. Those living in huge homes are also affected by COVID. All of us are affected by COVID.),” the mayor said.

“Most of you didn’t have the luxury of receiving salaries during this time. Most of you na business owners didn’t have the luxury of receiving customers and income as well. Mao sad ng reason, for the 2nd time around, wala ghapon pagpili ang panghatag sa [second] wave of 25-kilo sack of rice sa city,” he added.

However, Gullas urged the public to be patient as they wait for the rice subsidy as it may take longer in other barangays to complete the distribution.

Some of the barangays will already start distributing the rice by Monday, while others will begin on Tuesday or Wednesday yet, Gullas explained.

“We have already done this last May. We will do the exact same process. And whoever has complaints, the mayor’s office will always be happy to receive, validate and fix the situation,” Gullas wrote.

For single persons, particularly those who rent rooms or bed spaces, Gullas said one sack of rice will be shared by three individuals. / dcb