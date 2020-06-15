Some iconic moments from 90s anime, Ghost Fighter

Fans of the anime Yu yu Hakusho are probably 100 percent excited about the news that the series will be made available on Netflix by June 26.

Yu Yu Hakusho or most commonly known as Ghost Fighter in the Philippines, took every Pinoy otaku’s afternoon by storm when it was airing on local channels on our television in the 90s.

While we wait for the iconic 90s anime to launch on a popular streaming site in the next few weeks, let’s take a look at all the memorable moments that we miss from the show.

Eugene’s Ray Gun

Who can forget Eugene’s signature technique called the Ray Gun or the Spirit Gun? It was so popular and iconic for its simplicity and uniqueness as he uses it to fight the villains in the show. The Ray gun received its name for the shape Eugene’s hand takes and fans of the anime are surely guilty of copying this iconic move.

Kurama as Denise/Dennis

In the Filipino Dubbed version of Yu yu Hakusho, the people in charge of the dubbing introduced the character Kurama as Denise and was assigned with a female voice actress. It was in the latter part of the series when they realized that Denise is actually a male. What they did, they renamed the character as Dennis and had to explain in the series that he was just disguising himself as a girl the whole time.

The iconic chant “Tapusin! Tapusin!”

Every anime fan loves the tournament arc in every shounen anime because it is where the fans get to witness the individual characters’ abilities and a chance for them to see some interesting matchups. That’s why one of the most memorable scenes in the anime is where the monsters in the audience screamed “Tapusin! Tapusin!” as they wished for the main characters’ demise during the dark tournament arc. Since then the whole chant became a running gag in the Filipino anime community.

Toguro vs Eugene

Toguro is one of the most iconic characters in this anime because of his famous line “Heto na ang aking isandaang porsyentong lakas!” during the Dark Tournament arc of the series. Considering how powerful his character was, fans couldn’t wait to see his full power at the time. That’s why everyone was hyped up when he used this power against Eugene.

Genkai as Master Jeremiah

Much like Dennis, the people who handled the Filipino dubbed version thought that Master Jeremiah or Genkai was a guy where in fact, she is actually female in the original Japanese version. Her true identity was only revealed in the Dark Tournament Arc and it was a surprise to those who only watched the Filipino version because the production assigned a male voice actor for the old master./dbs