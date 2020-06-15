Two Capitol employees positive of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has confirmed this Monday, June 15, that two of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Both patients are female employees in two separate offices. One of the employees is a resident of Barangay Talamban in Cebu City while the other is a resident of Mandaue City.

Dr. Christina Gianggo, provincial health officer, said the two employees were swabbed after they manifested symptoms of COVID-19.

Giango said the positive test results of the two employees came back last Friday, June 12.

Garcia said the Capitol, even prior to the two cases, had been practicing regular disinfection measures in the offices every two days.

She added that the employees, who had tested positive, had been encouraged to practice the traditional health regimens promoted by the Capitol such as steam inhalation and taking in calamansi juice and turmeric./dbs