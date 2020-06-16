Body of newborn baby placed inside a paper bag, left in grassy area in Barangay Tisa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel from the Labangon Police Station are looking for witnesses who might have recognized two men who went to a vacant and grassy lot in Sitio Bayong, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City at past 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, and left there a lifeless newly born baby boy.

Police Corporal Mary Marjorie Rama of the Labangon Police station said that they are asking the public to help them identify the two men so they can hold them liable for this awful act.

Rama said that when they responded to the call of residents in the area, the baby was already lifeless, wrapped in a cloth and placed inside a paper bag.

Initial investigation revealed that two men were seen by residents in the area around midnight carrying the same paper bag where the baby was later discovered in.

Rama said that the residents got curious what the men threw in the grassy area a few meters away from the neighbourhood.

However, residents did not recognize the two men and did not see where they went after throwing away the paper bag.

“Amoang gipapangita nagyud ni based sa storya sa mga residente… Maynta ang inahan ma konsensya pud,” said Rama.

(We are looking for the suspects based on the stories of the residents. We also hope that the mother will feel guilty about this.) /bmjo